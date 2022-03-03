By Etop Ekanem

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a frontline aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Delta State House of Assembly for Ughelli North Constituency ll, Rt. Hon Onoriode Agofure has assured Ughelli North Constituency ll if elected.

Agofure who stated this yesterday during formal inauguration of his Campaign Organisation with Mr. Francis Onobruchere as the Director General of Agofure campaign Organisation, at Agbarho, Ughelli North local government area, said he is into the contest to win.

He further said that if voted to represent Ughelli North Constituency ll, he promised an effective and efficient representation and also to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the past and present representatives.

Agofure who said that his desire to go to the House of Assembly is to bring dividends of democracy to Ughelli North Constituency ll, assured them of quality and robust representation at the Delta House of Assembly.

Speaking further, Agofure said, “The journey to the hallowed chamber of Delta State House of Assembly begins today and with God, on our side, we shall make it. As two times councilor, I have the knowledge and experience to represent my people, and my work are there to speak for me.

“As two times councilor l have in the past years embarked on rehabilitation and commissioning of Agbarho entrance and market road, renovation of public school at Oguname, Ohrerhe and Orhokpokpo communities, provision of food and relief materials during the Covid 19 Pandemic to constituents.

“Provision of Water Borehole at Ohrerhe community, rehabilitation and contribution of Ohrerhe and Oguname community town halls, furnished with industrial fans, tables and chairs. Provision of cash grant to small scale traders at Orhokpokpo, Uvwiamughe and Ohrerhe communities and others too numerous to mention.

“It is my desire to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the Past and Present Members of the Delta State House of Assembly, Ughelli North Constituency II as well as to take Ughelli North Constituency II to the pathway of growth, Infrastructural and Human Capital development to an enviable height.

“I am fully in the race to contest and win the House of Assembly seat for Ughelli North constituency ll, and also to consolidate on the achievements recorded by our past and present Representatives.

The Director of Agofure campaign organisation, Mr Francis Onobruchere in his acceptance speech, assured Hon Agofure that he and his team will not disappoint him added that their campaign will be issues based and not campaign of calumny.

He described Hon Onoriode Agofure as a trusted, testd and reliable lawmaker who has represented Agbarho ward as Deputy Leader, saying that he has achieved much as councilor not just in Ughelli North alone but the Delta state in general.

He called on all the members of the campaign organisation to show serious commitment in the course of delivery work very hard in their respectives Wards and Units.

Also speaking, Chief Anthony Ikomoni, Chief Gabriel Ojoba and Hon Chief Erheumafuru Dora promised to work hard and make sure Agofure gets the party ticket and wins the general election come 2023.

The members of the campaign organisation are Mr Francis Onobruchere as Director General, Hon Bright Ajamagrah, deputy DG, Ejovwoke Ovuerhi, Secretary, Sunday Udin Peter Emajemite, Hon Collins Oguma as Youths leader/Director of Mobilization and Comrade Onyishi Oghenetega as Head Publicity.

Other members are Godwin Eregha, Mrs Eva Owese, Mrs Era Oharisi, Chief First Ogimagbor, Mr Agbomedarho David, Madam Rose Orogun, Mercy Akporhonor, Mr Francis Obedieti, Mr Erhijivwo Freeborn, Emmanuel Ovwigho, Hon Sunday Oferen and others.