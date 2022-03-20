By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A businessman and philanthropist, Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo on Sunday declared his intention to contest for the Edo State House of Assembly to represent Oredo West Constituency.

In a statement of declaration released in Benin City and made available to Vanguard, Agbonifo said he was motivated by the lack of proper representation for his people and the need to give appropriate representation coupled with the massive support he got in the last election as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to declare for the position again.

He said in the statement: “It is a very emotional moment today as I officially make my decision concerning the forthcoming general elections, public.

“I recall with nostalgia the excitement, high hopes, and the enthusiasm with which I and the good people of Oredo West, took to the streets four years ago when I first presented my interest to represent the people at the State House of Assembly.

“To be honest, I was tempted to face my business and family considering the turnout of the last elections. But who is my family and what is my business?

“The people of Oredo-West are my family and their well-being is my business.

“The call from the people requesting that I come back to reclaim the mandate gave credence to the fact that their wellbeing is my business

“In lieu of the above, I, therefore, use this means to humbly notify the entire public and the ever-dependable and trustworthy people of Oredo-West that your brother, your son, and your friend have answered your call and has therefore made himself available for the race.

“I am counting on your support as at the other time and I know you won’t let me down.”