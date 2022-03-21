By Paul Olayemi

Orereokpe – A philanthropist, and businessman, Comr Elohor Afure has declared his intention to contest for the Delta State House of Assembly to represent Okpe Constituency.

Declaring his intent, amidst party leaders and faithfuls at Orereokpe in Okpe local government area of Delta State, Afure who is also the Director General of Agege United, a coalition of youths to drive Agege agenda, said he was motivated by the lack of proper representation for his people and the need to give appropriate representation coupled with the massive support he keeps getting from his people who has urge him to run.

He said: “we grew up hearing the youths are the leaders of tomorrow without seeing it coming into reality today I have come to align with the youths, I want to seek your support and I am ready for your blessings” he told the crowd as they cheered him endlessly, adding that he was prepared for the election.

“The Senate Deputy President, Ovie Omo-Agege performance since his elevation to that level has been my motivation since I made up my mind to contest this position, so please I need your support” he said

“The people of Okpe are my family and their well-being is my concern.

“I, therefore, use this means to humbly notify the entire public and the ever-dependable people of Okpe that your brother, your son, and your friend has therefore made himself available for the race and he needs your backing”

“I am counting on your support and I know you won’t let me down” he added.

Comr Wilson Akpos, Special Assistant to the Deputy Senate President, who was one of those on ground to support Afure commended him for the bold step saying the party needs youths like him to challenge the old order.

Others like Papa Deacon Afe, Chief Atan Ewuchukwu, Comr Osas and Comr Ufuoma Charles who spoke assured Comr Elohor of their support, adding that Afure is the fresh air the people of Okpe need.

The evening was attended by party leaders across the state and Party excos.