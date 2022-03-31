Initiator of Afro Groove Afrique, a dance and fitness based event, Ukalina Celine Opuwari has a dream. The 38-year old graduate of Mass Communication and dance instructor said she wants to see both old and young Nigerians keep fit through dance. And that is the message she wants to take round Nigeria and beyond.

Saturday March 26, her outfit, the Boogie Bee Entertainment organised the second edition of the Afro Groove event which attracted scores of young boys and girls to the spacious National Stadium, Lagos car park where they danced, and carried out keep fit instructions from different instructors.

In focus were choreography, dance and fitness and the participants had a field day, performing various dance steps to music blaring from the loudspeakers mounted on both sides of the car park

On hand were numerous instructors who mounted the stage in turns to dish out instructions to the participants. It was pure entertainment and sports fused into one big event that won the hearts of many.

Speaking to newsmen, Opuwari said, “Afro Groove as a dance and fitness event is all about Afro music and Afro music is popular world wide. So, we created this to celebrate Afro music our own way. Getting people out of their houses to do a walk out in form of dance and choreography.”

She said the first event was organised in 2017 and after this edition, “there will be no looking back.”

She promised to take Afro Groove Afrique round Nigeria and other African countries. “It’s Afro, it’s about Africa and not only about Nigeria. We will take it to other African countries too.,” she emphasised.