“All good things come in time,” or so the old saying goes. For the applicants of award-winning private investment club Goldfingr, these words couldn’t ring more true; as Goldfingr’s highly-anticipated web 3.0 application approaches its April debut, more than 100,000 people- including thousands of African entrepreneurs in the crypto space- are lying in wait of the chance to download Goldfingr’s exclusive new platform,

While Goldfingr has previously built up successful web 1.0 and web 2.0 applications over the past decade, the potential of the nascent web 3.0 space has made Goldfingr’s upcoming launch its most exciting yet. After releasing a beta version of the platform at the beginning of the pandemic, Goldfingr’s loyal membership has waited nearly two years since the trial run for the web 3.0 to officially be made available to the public. Plus, given the widespread economic hardships brought on by the covid-19-pandemic, the investment opportunities set to be created by Goldfingr’s novel application have become more desirable than ever to its members.

“When the pandemic hit, people realized that the majority of investing, accredited investors and institutional capital involves communication, trust, and relationship; this is what companies seemed to miss over the past few decades because they have been operating on old paradigms which have been crumbling in front of our eyes,” revealed Goldfingr’s elite team.

Making the most of modern technological advancements like blockchain, cryptocurrency, and of course, web 3.0, Goldfingr has been able to meticulously construct its new application to target the needs of the major venture capital firms and high net-worth individuals that make up Goldfingr’s core membership. Able and ready to provide top-of-the-line security and quality surrounding available investment deals, Goldfingr’s newest application launch is expected to usher in a new era of dependable convenience for investors across the globe.

“The foundation of Goldfingr Web 3.0 decentralized apps and Goldfingr protocol are, number one, that every person and business has the rights to conduct business with verified and credible people and organizations,” explained Goldfingr. “Number two, reputational credit and management score which is tracked on the distributed ledger and verified by other members in the Goldfingr ecosystem on the blockchain. Number three, data sovereignty, privacy and encryption; all parties have the autonomy of their data and privacy and encrypted communications.”

“Goldfingr decentralized identity solutions and reputational management score combined with the highest grade of encrypted communications is the foundation for Goldfingr Applications, providing the first-of-its-kind global business and investing solutions based on the universal business need,” added the team.

With April just around the corner bringing the chance for these hundred-thousand hopefuls to download the new web 3.0 application, Goldfingr’s latest platform launch is expected to be more than worth the wait.