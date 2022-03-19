By Moses Nosike

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria, (ADVAN) has concluded plans to host integrated marketing communication and marketing stakeholders to an evening cocktails, canapés, conversation and networking.

The event tagged ‘ADVAN Ignites’ is a platform created for industry stakeholders to network. The ADVAN Ignites is powered by Gordon’s, a premium London dry gin, and it is scheduled to hold on Friday, March 25, 2022.

According to the ADVAN CEO, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, the ‘mixer’ event is packaged to allow high-wired networking among advertising practitioners from far and near in a one-night high profile show.

The event scheduled to hold at Oju Olobun, Victoria Island, Lagos, will have MC Ajele as the compere saddled to lighten up the show with ribs-cracking jokes.

The ADVAN Ignites would be the first public function that Mr. Osamede Uwubanmwen led exco would be having. Uwubanmwen is Commercial Director at Biogenerics and he was elected President of Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) in February 2022.

ADVAN, founded in 1992, is the only association in Nigeria which represents the collective interests of ‘Advertisers’ while advancing the interest of the marketing industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practices.

Today ADVAN is a strong voice of over 70 of the biggest organisations in Nigeria representing over 200 brands with an annual marketing spend of well over N200 billion.

Gordon’s, first produced in 1769, is owned by the British spirits company, Diageo, and has been the UK’s number one gin since the late 19th century.