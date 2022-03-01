The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), NNPC, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) are collaborating on how to prevent further importation of unwholesome gasoline.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Irukera said the engagement was for the regulators to strengthen, expand testing and monitoring parameters to include other properties in fuel that were previously not subject to testing.

He said the move would ensure a more robust quality assurance framework.

According to him, that is now in place to prevent future occurrence.

On fuel hoarding by some fuel stations, he said the NMDPRA was the primary regulator in downstream operations.

”With respect to preventing further importation of off spec or unwholesome gasoline, one of the initial engagements FCCPC undertook with the downstream regulator and NNPC was strengthening and expanding testing and monitoring parameters to include other properties in fuel that were previously not subject to testing.

”This is to ensure a more robust quality assurance framework, and that is now in place to prevent future occurrence,” he said.

Irukera advised customers who were dissatisfied with the services rendered to them by fuel stations to return to the retail outlet for remedy.

He noted that in an event where the remedy was unavailable then, a complaint to the NMDPRA or FCCPC could be the next option.

”The first thing is to return to the retail outlet for remedy.

”In the event that the remedy is unavailable, or insufficient, a complaint to the NMDPRA or FCCPC is in order.

Also speaking on enforcement by the joint committee set up to address ‘loan sharks’, Irukera said, ”movement will commence shortly”.

”We needed to go through the courts and just got close to clearing up there”. (NAN)