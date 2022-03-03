By Elizabeth Osayande

The drive to stop girls and women continuous use of rags for menstruation, and to give the female gender a space to share their experiences of menses without being ashamed, gave birth to the nongovernmental organisation, Nathaniel Albert Foundation.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, the founder of the NGO, Olukemi Adesina explained how she came about the idea of distributing sanitary wears to women and girls.

Her words: “Sometime in 2019, I attended a conference where I saw a reusable pad for the first time and I could relate with the struggle of girls knowing the best sanitary product to use and what was accepted among teenage girls. After the conference I began to research about period poverty in Africa with Nigeria at the center.

I discovered that some females use rags for period because they can’t afford a pad. While in some rural communities, some don’t even have access to where pads are sold. I traveled to East Africa in 2020 to see and learn how period poverty is been managed by NGO. That was how the idea came up to make reusable pads with fabrics and other materials.

“Other projects the NGO engages is I menstruate that focus on menstrual hygiene, and menstrual talk. For instance, under project Padbank , girls in rural communities pick sanitary products every month at a partner center.