Lookman

By Emmanuel Okogba

New boy, Ademola Lookman is the latest player to arrive camp as Nigeria prepares for a showdown with the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday.

The Leicester City forward’s availability was earlier in doubt after he missed his side’s weekend victory over Brentford.

Lookman only recently got the nod from world football governing body, FIFA, to represent Nigeria and earned a call-up as a result of his club from this season.