The Adeline Gallery, Africa positions itself to curate and expose emerging artists as well as celebrate established artists through exhibitions. The creative and visual talents noticed among the selection of these Nigerian artists is no doubt an indication that they have responded to the dynamics of change and continuity within the framework of indigenous art and culture.

Contemporary art continues to gain recognition in Nigeria and history reveals that art provides a platform to address sociocultural, socioeconomic, and sociopolitical issues. It has the ability to do so because it deploys a universal language that defies all linguistic boundaries. It however does not fall short of providing an avenue for emotional release.

The artists featured in this exhibition are highly skilled and they have worked concertedly to bring forth exhibitions of their creations. These exhibits depict signature subjects encompassing natural landscapes, society, spirituality, and culture on various media.

Most of their works render an open-ended experience. Each piece celebrates true African traditions with contemporary inclusions. The creative elements expressed through the allegories of their creations provide pathways to the realism of our daily struggles.

The gallery is sensitive to the necessity of art as a vital human voice. Therefore, it is dedicated to digging deep into artistic souls and their upliftment through art expressions. The world is a beautiful place and so the gallery feels nature comes alive through the expressionist paintings of the featured NOSTALGIA artists Idowu Sonaya, Desmond Dubre, Nobert Okpu, Sylvester Aigbogun, Porter Ajayi, Lekii Adebesin, Oduone Patrick, Victor Abia Assam, Savage Olusegun Gabriel, Taiwo George-Taylor and Babatunde Bashiru. With balanced elements, coloured hues, and detailed strokes, it is hoped that the artworks provide an escape into a place of peace and evoke a sense of interest in the viewers as well as create new spiritual experiences for every time the work is looked at.

The NOSTALGIA exhibition

The NOSTALGIA exhibition is scheduled to be hosted at one of the gallery’s spaces located at 1B Adeyemi Lawson, Ikoyi Lagos. The show is sponsored by Hansen & Awosika and has its opening from 26 March – 09 April 2022 (12 pm -6 pm daily). It features twenty-two artworks. The artists create a new category of “delicacy”, challenge the sensitivity of the human senses, and leave exciting thoughts in the viewer’s mind.

Art lovers should expect to see beautiful individuality, a great choice of materials, techniques, and brilliant artistic forms. There is a great use of geometric and organic motifs in some of their works, and we see attestations to their affinity for indigenous forms and motifs. The originality and uniqueness in their works is superb.

They have expressed themselves freely without being perturbed by foreign ideas and Western indoctrination. The artworks created by the NOSTALGIA artists are unique and personal, but they have employed creative use of different media and cultural elements such as forms, symbols, patterns, motifs, and folkloric images to project rich African cultural heritage and proclaim the African identity as a people.

Why is the Gallery Hosting the NOSTALGIA Group?

Following the completion of studies at the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, between 1997 to 1999, a group of sixty-four (64) talented artists converged to promote professional collaborations in the art industry. The very first of such collaborations birthed the NOSTALGIA exhibition.

The Adeline Gallery fondly referred to as TAG, AFRICA hosts the NOSTALGIA group of eminent Artists, Sculptors, Painters, Painters, Fashion Designers, and Art Academicians who have been together since 1997 when they innocently met with big dreams to colour our world at the prestigious Yaba College of Education, Lagos, Nigeria.

There, they wove a chain of enduring friendship, unity, and support for each other, and that chain still rotates in harmony till this day. Off the back of this platform of friendship, the idea to collectively present their passion in an atmosphere of enjoyable teamwork, they have decided to fortify the chains of friendship and start a journey strong enough to ride the various obstacles that may present themselves, particularly in our environment.

As the exhibiting artists have aptly titled the Exhibition NOSTALGIA, they intend to go down memory lane and in doing so they have anchored this expedition on an unbreakable chain, collectively journeying into their source and what will emerge is the superb work that will be showcased through our gallery.

The Adeline Gallery recognises all the exhibiting artists and encourages that they keep the flame of camaraderie alive, lead the industry in an inspirational way and put Nigerian Art in its rightful position of positive placement. TAG, Africa looks forward to hosting viewers at the NOSTALGIA group exhibition.