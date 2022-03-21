By Gabriel Ewepu



ABUJA-THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, weekend, tasked experts in the mining sector on harnessing untapped potential of solid minerals heavily endowed across the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for the benefit of Nigerians.



Adegbite gave the charge during the 57th Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society, NMGS, Annual International Conference and Exhibition, with theme ‘Geosciences, Mining and Environmental Sustainability’ held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as contained in a statement issued by the Ministry.

Being represented by the Director General, Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, Engr Obadiah Nkom, he said the time is now for professionals in the industry to put their hearts together and galvanize the sector for rapid growth and development as far as diversification of the economy is concerned.



He also said their expertise is needed to develop the nation’s 44 mineral resources in line with the Buhari-led administration’s policy for the sector.



He said: “I therefore charge experts in this conference to come up with definite milestones and deliverables regarding the untapped potentials of economical mineral endowments in the country.



“Identify modern ways of harnessing the mineral commodities in a sustainable manner for the benefit of the country.



“The country needed those with competence for it to get the full potentials from the vast mineral deposits spread across every state and local government area.



“Come up with clear actionable initiatives that would help drive the vision of the Ministry in actualising its mandate to diversify the economy through the sector.”



He (Adegbite) assured NMGS of the Ministry’s readiness to support its activities as it moves to change the narrative in the sector.



Meanwhile, also speaking was the Minister of State for Mining and Solid Minerals Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, while delivering a paper titled ‘Addressing Environmental Issues in the Nigerian Mineral Sector: Regulatory Laws; Policies and Practices’, pointed that while the sector provides vital raw materials and energy for a large number of industries, its activities are still commonly considered as a threat to the natural surroundings, with environmental effects on the air, water, soils and landscape.



However, Ogah who was represented by Director Artisanal and Small Scale Mining, Patrick Ojeka, highlighted various environmental issues and impacts of mining, which he made it known that the Department of Mines Environmental Compliance, MEC, is charged with the responsibility to ensure that the nation’s mining industry is environmentally conscious and maintains ecological integrity.



Also the department has the mandate to enforce environmental compliance in mineral resource development in Nigeria.



He added that environmental requirements for operators in the sector have been put in place for every stakeholder regarding environmental obligations.