The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Delta State congress took place in the state capital, Asaba on Saturday February 26th, 2022.

The event,which marked the beginning of the presidential election season in Delta State was filled with pomp and attended by several dignitaries.

At the event, members pledged to usher in a new Nigeria if the congress emerges victorious in the 2023 general election.

The forum was concluded with a private gathering hosted by the party Chairman and attended by some national party executives and political aspirants.

Those at the event include Maurice Ebam, National Youth Leader; Hon. Kenneth Gbandi, a senatorial aspirant for Delta North; Ms. Joyce Nsaka, a presidential aspirant; Chukwuka Monye, presidential aspirant and Congress Chairman;

Others include Dr. Chike, ADC Deputy National Chairman; Mr. Favour Ayodele, another presidential aspirant; Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde, National Director of Comms and Programs; Hon. Prince Festus Igbinoba, ADC South-South Vice Chairman; and Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, also a presidential aspirant and former governor, CBN.