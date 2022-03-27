By Chinasa Afigbo

Two years after she lost her only daughter to the pangs of death in 2020, award-winning actress Ada Ameh is mourning again .

The actress recently lost one of her beloved sisters. She broke the sad news on her Instagram page. The actress also confirmed the devastating news to NollyNow in a telephone conversation.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, the Johnson star wrote: “Auntie Judy, you broke my heart. I just wanted to be like you Agabaya. We can never forget the great woman that you were while you lived. “

“Thank you for everything love knows. I will be kind to everyone that was one of the things you taught me. I can never forget how you dressed me up for my interview 25 years ago #Domitilla.”

Sadly, 2022 is going to be another sorrowful year for the actress who has still not recovered from the shock following the death of her only child in 2020.