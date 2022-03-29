Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has canceled the Bola Tinubu 13 Colloquium in commemoration of his 70th birthday anniversary over the death of more than 60 Nigerians in the terror attack on Abuja-Kaduna rail-line on Monday evening.

Tinubu, who expressed his displeasure over the incident, said the security state in Nigeria calls for sober reflection and called for prayers, for the peace and progress of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu led other dignatries across Nigeria at the event held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Politicians, business moguls, monarchs, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Muslim clergies, other religious leaders, market women and men, youth groups,among others.

The event with the theme “Pivoting Nigeria onto the new world order: Imperatives of Good Governance,” has in attendance crème dela crème of the society, such as: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, Aliko Dangote, Mr Femi Otedola, Kano State Governor, Abdullai Ganduje, Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, former Governor of Ogun State, Segun Osoba, Senator Iyiola Omisore, the newly elected National Secretary APC, newly elected, Dayo Isreal, National Youth Leader, APC, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Ben Akabueze, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, represented by Permanent Secretary ,Economic Office, Mr David Adejo.

Others include: Senator Remi Tinubu, Chairman Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Lagos State Executive members, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Senator Ganiu Olarenwaju Solomon, Oniru of Iru, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Elegushi of Egushi, Oba Saheed Ademola, among others.

The event which was billed to start by 1pm did not kick off till aboua 2.30 pm after a prayer session was earlier conducted at Tinubu’s Bourdillon residence in Ikoyi.

However, Tinubu abruptly brought the event to a close by 3pm when he announced the cancellation due to the unfortunate terror attack which left over 60 people dead.

