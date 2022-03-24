.

. Promises not to owe workers’ salary

By Steve Oko

Mr Enyinnaya Nwafor, the son of the late Deputy Governor of Abia State, Dr Chima Nwafor, has said that the reason he joined the governorship race was to “re-engineer Abia and make it work”.

Nwafor, an Engineer by profession made the declaration when he visited the state secretariat of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Umuahia on Tuesday to formally declare his intention to contest in the governorship race.

He said had the exposure, competence, vision and fully prepared to transform the state if given the opportunity to govern.

“I want to bring on board practical governance. This is not rocket science”.

He promised to prioritise the critical sectors of road infrastructure, healthcare, education, security and youth development if given the mandate.

The former Deputy Governor’s son who said 90% of his investment ” is domiciled” in the state also promised that under his watch Abia workers would not be owed salary arrears.

“I shall ensure that workers salaries must be promp and regular.

“Teachers welfare must also be given top priority so that they would be encouraged to impart knowledge in our children,” he vowed.

He also promised to introduce vocational studies for the youths to ensure they were gainfully engaged in order to shun social vices.

On how to tackle insecurity in the state, he said that he would purchase Hilux vans for security personnel to man the “2016 critical junctions” in the state.

Nwafor who boasted that he had structures in all the political wards in the state, advised PDP against sentiments while deciding its governorship flag bearer.

Responding, PDP Chairman, Dr. Asiforo Okere, said that promised that the party would give equal opportunity to all aspirants seeking its ticket.

Okere who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Obinna Nwachukwu, said that whoever desired to win the ticket must show that he had the capacity to win the governorship for the party.

He expressed confidence that the 2023 polls would be transparent urged eligible voters to get their Permanent Voter Registration card ahead of the elections.

“This time around, votes must count in ensuring that the most credible aspirant with the capacity gets the ticket,” he said.