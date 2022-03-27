Senator Abdullahi Adamu has been declared as APC National Chairman through a consensus arrangement.

Speaking on behalf of the party at the national convention held at Eagles Square in Abuja on Saturday, the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (APC Kebbi North) said that Adamu’s emergence was the decision of every stakeholder in the party.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined incoming National Working Committee members of APC to promote internal democracy and respect for party members.

Buhari further lauds citizens for their support and understanding to his administration, pledges to make life more meaningful for them.

