By Adesina Wahab

Master Abdulazeez Abdulrahman of Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu on Thursday emerged this year’s winner of the Spelling Bee Competition organised by the Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education.

He is therefore going to act as the One Day Governor of Lagos State at a date agreed to by the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He also won a cash prize of N250,000 and other exciting prizes.

In a keenly contested competition, Abdulrahmon’s winning word that he spelt correctly was Chaetognatha.

Master Oki Coordinator of Ansar-ud-deen Junior Grammar School in Badagry emerged the second prize winner, while Miss Saheed Alimot of Jubilee Model Senior Secondary School, Coker- Aguda came third.

Expressing delight at winning the competition, Abdulrahman thanked God for crowning his efforts with success.

“I appreciate my teachers and colleagues who supported me to get this far. I really prepared for this competition and from the preliminary series, I prayed that God grants me success and it has come to pass,” he said

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said the annual competition, started by Senator Remi Tinubu, when she was the First Lady of Lagos State, had shown that Lagos schools are not lacking in quality.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for his great strides in the education sector, adding that the competition had produced winners doing great exploits within and outside the country.

