By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following the abduction of Dr Gaidam Bulama, the only existing Principal Medical Officer, PMO and medical Doctor at Gubio General Hospital by suspected members of Boko Haram/ ISWAP group, the Executive Chairman of Gubio Local government Council in Borno state, Hon Bukar Sulum Zowo has called on some of his opponents to desist from playing politics with peoples’ lives, as the present administration under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum is doing everything possible to ensure lasting peace is restored to Gubio and the state at large.

Recall that armed insurgents invaded the residence of Dr Bulama situated in the heart of the town last Wednesday at about 2 am and kidnapped the victim in the presence of his wife and children without confrontation, a situation that some residents including one who gave his name as Mohammed Usman Shettima condemned the act and attributed it to lack of proper attention and support given to security operatives, men of Civilian Joint Task Force, CJTF/ hunters/Vigilantes by the present administration of the Executive Chairman, Hon Zowo.

However, the Chairman while addressing Journalists in Maiduguri at the weekend sympathized with the families of Dr Bulama and solicited prayers and support from all and sundry towards rescuing the PMO and all those who were in the captivity of Boko Haram/ISWAP.

Zowo also stated that the Council under his leadership is collaborating, and leaving no stone unturned with security agencies as well as other volunteers to ensure the safe return of the Medical Doctor.

He noted that, before he assumed office, the issue of Boko Haram attacks, killings, abduction and destruction of property was at a higher rate in Gubio, where 70 lives were lost in a single attack, including the killing of the CJTF chairman, Secretary, with an accounting Officer at Local Education Authority, LEA.

He however said, since he assumed office, Gubio town and its environs have been living peacefully in the last two years, if not because of the recent incident that led to the kidnap of Dr Bulama.

The Chairman further said, with support from Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the council do provide diesel, Premium Motor Spirit/petrol and incentives to security agencies on monthly basis, which CJTF and Vigilantes got their shares directly from the security operatives.

He, therefore, expressed regret that one Mohammed Usman Shettima who claimed to be a concerned resident of Gubio refused to make his full identity known, or which District/Ward he represent in Gubio, but only to come out in the media and wrongly castigate or make unsubstantiated claims against the present administration that ‘it has failed in providing logistical support to men of CJTF/Vigilantes complementing efforts of troops in Gubio’.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Gubio, I want to sympathize with the families of Dr Gaidam Bulama who was abducted last Wednesday at his residence by terrorists who invaded the town, I want to reassure that Government and security agencies are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safe return of our only existing PMO.

“I want to call on some of my opponents to join hands with me to move Gubio forward and to desist from playing politics with peoples’ lives, as the present administration under the leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum is doing everything possible to ensure lasting peace is restored back to Gubio and the state at large.

“The issue of Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks did not start in the last two years when I assumed office, it is on record that killings, abduction and destruction of property were at a higher rate in Gubio before I became the elected Chairman, and so, it is very unfortunate that some people were making unsubstantiated claims in the mainstream and social media that we are not doing enough to safeguard lives and property in Gubio, this is sabotage, but we will never be derailed in our quest to better the lives of our citizenry.

“With the unflinching supports from Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, the council will continue to provide diesel, Premium Motor Spirit/petrol and incentives to security agencies on monthly basis, which CJTF and Vigilantes got their shares directly from the security operatives defeat insurgents.” Hon Zowo stated.