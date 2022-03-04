By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- PRO-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Amb. Godknows Boladei Igali, has recalled how the late military Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, consulted the late King Geoffery Filinti Aganaba, before taking the decision to create Bayelsa State.

Igali also named late King Aganaba, Lucky Okilo, King Ere and Diette Spiff among the Ijaw heroes that built Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

Igali spoke in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on Friday, during a public lecture in memory of late King Aganaba, the Ibedaowei of Kolokuma (1972 – 1997), Kalaokun II, who died 25 years ago.

He called on the people of Bayelsa to institute the culture of celebrating Ijaw heroes like Aganaba, who he said, contributed to the creation and development of the state.

Igali who paid glowing tributes to the late monarch, said: “The role of King Aganaba must be ventilated and written on. I have not seen it in any of the literature. I have seen a lot of writings on who are the founding fathers of Bayelsa State.

“So, for those, who will write the history of Bayelsa State, you must put it on record that in taking a decision on the final course on what the new Bayelsa State will be, the late General Abacha called King Aganaba before taking that decision on the creation of Bayelsa State.

“For the founding fathers, Aganaba has a special place in the creation of Bayelsa State, He and late Senator Amatari Zuofa were neighbours with General Sabi Abacha on Abagana Street in old GRA while he lived in Port Harcourt as Brigade Commander. That relationship continued and played a part during the creation of the state.”

He further added: “We have to do a little bit more on the memory of our heroes, of our fathers because people like King Aganaba did not sleep thinking how the Ijaw man can move forward. I do know the history of the 25 years celebration in Ijaw culture. I don’t know if the family even know the cultural value of what we are doing today.

“25 years signifies goodness, signifies beginning of abundance but to the ijaw culture after 25years, there was a special celebration of great men and that celebration though it was some years ago but the intention was to remind the other generations to celebrate them and the family has the biggest celebration for a man that has gone 25years ago.

“King Aganaba was a great man. The history of Rivers State cannot be told without him and in those days in Port Harcourt, Bayelsana are the people that dominated and made it what it is in Rivers State.”