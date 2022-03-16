By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The public primary and secondary School in Akwa Ibom State Wednesday declared indefinite strike action over non-payment of their entitlements.

This is contained in a statement signed by Senior State Secretary Nigeria Union of Teachers, Akwa Ibom State wing, comrade Victor Amirize, made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

The statement reads in part, “The leadership of Nigeria Union of teachers (NUT), Akwa Ibom State wing hereby declares an indefinite strike action against the government of Akwa Ibom state with effect from midnight of Tuesday 15th March 2022.

“The NUT hereby orders all primary and secondary School teachers in public Schools to proceed on an indefinite strike action.The above resolution was taken after all avenues of negotiation and amicable resolutions failed on the part of the State government.

” The government could not address the demands of the teachers after twenty-one (21) working days and subsequent seven (7) days ultimatum given by the union to government.

“The government promise of payment of one (1) year leave grant on compassionate ground and completion of payment of one(1) month minimum wage arrears to primary school teachers could not be actualized”

The union listed their demands to include refund of seven and half percent contributory pension to primary school teachers, payment of gratuity /harmonization of pension to retired teachers, payment of 2013 to 2021 leave grant to primary school teachers, payment of promotion arrears to primary School teachers from, 2011 to 2016.

Others include the release of 2017, 2018 promotion exercise conducted by SUBEB, immediate commencement of 2019, 2020, 2021 promotion exercise and appointment of teachers as Permanent secretaries, as well as release of promotion result of teachers who attended the last promotion exercise.

“The NUT hereby appeals to both parents, pupils and students and the general public for understanding as the government’s insensitivity to the teachers’ plight has pushed us to this level. Hence no teacher should be involved in any activities in the school till further notice”, the statement added.

Also, Secretary NUT, Ikot Ekpene branch, Comrade Bassey Akpanama in a statement obtained made available to Vanguard, explained that the strike action was their last resort, as all peaceful negotiations did not yield result.

Akpanama said governor Udom Emmanuel’s approval of payment of 12months leave grants for primary School teachers instead of clearing backlog of their entitlements was an affront and a mockery of the noble profession.

“Teachers, students and pupils of public schools in Akwa Ibom State are advised to stay away from the premises of Schools to avoid molestations of any kind as NUT has instituted a formidable Task Force to go round all schools to ensure strict compliance of the industrial action.

“The Union wishes to state, without equivocation, that henceforth it will not fold its arms in complacency and allow the State Government to infringe on the rights and entitlements of teachers”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Vanguard observed that pupils and students who went to School Wednesday morning in Uyo the state capital, were turned away at the gate

At Christ the King School (CKS), Wellington Bassey Way, the Road leading to the Government House Uyo, some pupil were seen hanging around the School gate, between 8am and 9am, reluctant to go home.