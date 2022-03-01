By Emmanuel Iheaka

A septuagenarian, Ohalete Njoku, who allegedly murdered his younger brother, Austin Njoku, yesterday, over a land tussle in Umumbasi, Amaraku, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, has been handed over to the police.

It was gathered that the youths of the area, who carried out the arrest, strapped the suspect with palm fronds, as they forced him to carry the victim on his laps while conveying him in a wheelbarrow out of the community.

The suspect was later taken to a police station by the youths.

When interrogated, the suspect claimed he killed his brother, a truck pusher, while asleep for allegedly taking over the only piece of land belonging to the family.

He said he was angered by his younger brother’s action, which he submitted should have been his own by being the first son of the family.

A youth leader in the area, Bethran Uwandu, said they decided to take the suspect to the police to avoid taking laws into their hands.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, was yet to respond to an inquiry made over the incident at press time.