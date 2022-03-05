When it comes to keeping your newborn alive, there are several steps new moms can take. Some of you have tried some old tricks in the books but those tricks have caused more harm than good. However, here are 5 easy and safe steps to consider for the safety of your newborn:

•Take enough folic acid before and during pregnancy to prevent any form of birth defect.

•Ensure you visit the hospital for your prenatal care which is important to ensure your baby is born at the right and healthy weight.

•Eat Right! Yes, you have to maintain proper nutrition before and during pregnancy to avoid chronic health conditions which may affect the health of the baby and also stay away from any substance use or abuse.

•Create a safe environment for your newborn to sleep. Ensure you place your newborn on his or her back while sleeping and keep the sleeping area free of toys, objects, as well as any loose beddings that can cause the newborn to choke.

•Visit a Mother and Child specialist hospital for proper care and treatment.

Written by Oluwatosin Ojebisi