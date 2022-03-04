By Davies Iheamnachor

Four persons have been sentenced to death by hanging by a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt.

The court ordered that the condemned persons be hanged in the neck till they are confirmed dead for murdering one Mrs Esther Edomobi sometime in 2008.

The sentenced persons are Zakariah Dauda, Inah-Inah Edet, Sunday Pius and Isaac Marcus.

It was reported that the four suspects had on May 24, 2008 robbed and murdered their victim at her residence in Cocaine Estate, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The four young men have been standing trial since 2008 for conspiracy, armed robbery and murder of late Mrs Edomobi, who had employed the first accused person, Zachariah Dauda, as a security guard in her residence.

The trial judge, Justice Weli Chechey, found the four defendants guilty as charged, for conspiring among themselves to murder the deceased and carting away her property and millions of pounds.

The judge ruled that the evidence presented before the court showed that the defendants killed the late Mrs Edomobi in a gruesome manner by hitting her hard with an object which pulled out her eyes.

Justice Chechey held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.