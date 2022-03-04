By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

Four persons were burnt to death in a motor accident that occurred between Ohono and Akpanya along Lokoja-Abuja road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, yesterday.

According to a resident, three of the dead persons in the 18-seater bus returning from Lagos to Kano State were uniform men while several other rescued passengers sustained burns on their bodies.

An eyewitness said the 18-seater bus was in flame for many minutes even after the villagers rescued some of the passengers.

The Kogi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Solomon Agure, who confirmed the incident, said: “It was a night journey. In the early morning of today (Thursday), between 6:30 am and 7 am, the vehicle lost control and hit the tanker parked by the roadside and went up in flame.”

Agure advised motorists to avoid night journeys, adding: “God, who created us knows why he created day and night. The vehicle was from Lagos in the night.

“For you to be around Jamata bridge, Akpayan road at that early hours means you drove throughout the night.

“Drivers should avoid stressing themselves by driving at night to avoid accidents on our roads.”

