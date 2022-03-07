



The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offenses Unit (Taskforce) has arrested 39 miscreants who were known for terrorizing motorists and dealing in illicit drugs.

The suspects were arrested during a raid on blackspots at Maruwa Beach around Brassal Mall on Admiralty Road and other adjoining areas in Lekki phase 1 on Friday night.

The agency’s Spokeperson, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, in a statement he issued on Sunday said that the raid was carried out in order to curb the incessant crimes committed by miscreants in that axis.

“The two places are known to be the den for criminals where all sorts of hard drugs are sold.

“They also hang around and break wind screens of vehicles parked around and steal their valuables.

“The operation which was in collaboration with the Maroko Police Division was led by the State Taskforce Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, and it lasted for several hours in the night,” Gbadeyan said.

Jejeloye, in his response to the incident, said he had received series of complaints from some members of the public concerning the illegal activities of miscreants.

“We received a series of complaints from residents whose cars are vandalized once they are parked for a few hours, and even in traffic valuables from the vehicles are stolen.

“We wont condone it any longer.”

Jejeloye further stressed that the raid was necessary in order to curb the sale and trafficking of illicit drugs which is gradually becoming a norm around the Coastal roads in Lekki and its environs.

“Raids and demolition of shanties have been carried out by the Agency last year and a number of suspects who were in possession of hard drugs were arrested and prosecuted.

“The sale and consumption of hard drugs is one of the major contributors to the increase in crime rate in our society that is the reason why we have have decided to nip it in the bud.

“More raids will be carried out to reduce the trade in these illicit drugs drastically.”

The Chairman vowed that the Agency will not rest on its oars at ensuring that crime rate in Lagos state is brought down to the barest minimum.

He urged Lagosians to be the eyes and ears of the Agency and the police in their neighbourhood at all times by ensuring that all forms of criminality are reported to the appropriate authorities on time for swift action.

Jejeloye said that all the arrested suspects will be charged to court accordingly with all the exhibits recovered from them.



NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria