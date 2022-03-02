Soni Daniel

Communities around the ambitious Second Niger Bridge will be without public power supply for two weeks, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola announced on Tuesday.

Fashola made the announcement while inspecting the progress of work with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige and the Managing Director of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji.

Work on the bridge has reached 83 per cent completion and is expected to be rounded off in the last quarter of this year, according to the schedule of work.

