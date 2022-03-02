2face, Annie and Mr. Seth Kome

Delta businessman, philanthropist Mr. Seth Kome is popularly known as oraclebarman has commended Nigeria Singer Innocent Idibia known as 2face, and his wife Annie Idibia for handling their family issues maturely.

Seth Kome who is the CEO of Seth Hotel Asaba noted that men should be careful in involving families in their businesses.

He said the enemy of a man is not far from his home and that is why people should be watchful.

Seth who was reacting to an outburst by Annie Elder brother wisdom said bringing family issues online is uncalled for.

“Before you bring in any member of your family into your business, watch carefully to avoid what has happened to 2face and wife Annie.

There are lessons to learn from 2face and Annie’s family issues.

We must all understand the fact that we have family members who we have helped, it doesn’t mean they will always be grateful and some will always come online to castigate us before the public.

My love for 2face and his wife Annie’s family issues online has taught me a few lessons of life.” he said.