*We need a creative figure Like Oyewumi as our Senator— Ilaje, Okitipupa Stakeholders

An Ondo South Senatorial Aspirant, Mr. Boye Oyewumi has assured stakeholders and members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ilaje and Okitipupa Local Government Areas of the state of his readiness to ensure that the Senatorial District attains its rightful place among the league of regions in the oil producing states in the country if given the opportunity to represent the people of the senatorial district in 2023.

Oyewumi, who is also the Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotional Agency, ONDIPA, stated this on Wednesday when he visited stakeholders and members of the APC in Okitipupa and Ilaje LGAs.

According to him, Ondo South Senatorial district has the much needed potentials in terms of mineral and natural resources to thrive but the Senatorial district lacks the human resources needed to harness the various potentials and resources available in the senatorial district for immense economic gains.

He said: “God has blessed our land in abundance, what we have deposited in our lands are things that can sustain generations after generations, however it is quite pathetic to note that we lack a credible and qualified human resources to properly harness what we have for the benefit of our people.

“If the leadership is right, things will change for the better. It takes a leader who is not only willing to serve but one who is intellectually sound, proactive with a proven track record in governance and administration.”

Oyewumi also revealed that as the Chief Executive Officer of ONDIPA, he was able to drive more investment into the state because he is passionate about the economic development of the State.

He also assured the people of his readiness to pull necessary strings which will see to it that electricity is restored back to the region after decades of blackouts.

In his remarks, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Ondo State, Mr. Alex Kalejaiye, identified the need for the people to elect a man like Oyewumi who he assured will give policies that will advance the cause of the people a proper legislative backing in the Senate.