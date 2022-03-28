Governor Nyesom Wike

•Says he has capacity to confront APC, rescue the country

By Peter Duru

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared his intension to contest the 2023 presidential election insisting that he has the capacity to confront the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Governor who made his intention known Sunday when he consulted with stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Makurdi the Benue State capital, to inform them of his aspiration said he had all it takes to take power from the APC.

He said: “I have the capacity to face the evil called APC. I equally have the capacity to move this country forward. APC needs a person who has the capacity to tell them that enough is enough.

“In politics I know that power is not freely given you must be prepared to take it and I am prepared to take. I therefore urge Benue delegates not to sell their votes. Give me your votes and together we will rescue Nigerian from APC.”

The Rivers State Governor, who also sympathized with victims of the recent fire incidents that razed two markets in Makurdi and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state, donated N200million to each of the markets to assist the victims and ensure the reconstruction of the markets.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom who commended his Rivers State counterpart for always being on the side of truth and justice, recalled how he came to the aid of the state during its trying moments in 2018 saying: “You have sown a seed which has germinated and you have touched lives. I want to assure you that we are with you, wherever you go we will go with you. I want to state that if we believe in equity, fairness and justice the presidency should be zoned to the South. And Governor Wike has the capacity to lead this country.”

Speaking on behalf of the National Assembly members from the State, Senator Abba Moro, said Governor Wike has proven overtime that he could be trusted with the leadership of the country because of his forthrightness and development strides in his state.

Chairman of the PDP in Benue state, Sir John Ngbede said the leadership of the party would stand behind the decision and choice of its leader Governor Ortom on who would be supported during party’s coming presidential primaries.

Also speaking, a member of the delegation and former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke said Governor Wike had given his all to the party and shown commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians and should be supported by all to assume the leadership of the country in 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria