As the race to Akwa Ibom State Government House gathers momentum, a frontline Peoples Democratic Party gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, has been unanimously endorsed by delegates from Uyo Senatorial District.

The endorsement was effected when the governorship hopeful consulted the delegates at Ibom Hall, Uyo.

Speaking at the carnival-like gathering, the political leader of Uyo Senatorial District, Senator Effiong Bob, said that Uyo stands for the truth and peace and cannot be intimidated to do what is not right.

Senator Bob assured the aspirant that all the statutory delegates from the Senatorial District are unanimous in their decision to adopt Pastor Umo Eno and also support him to emerge the party’s standard-bearer as well as stand by him to win the forthcoming governorship election in 2023.

Addressing the cheering crowd, the leading PDP aspirant, Pastor Eno noted that his aspiration is in order as a bonafide Uyo Senatorial District indigene, adding that he is in the race to promote peace and prosperity by consolidating the achievements of past governors of Akwa Ibom State.

“Obong Victor Attah laid the foundation for prosperity as the father of modern Akwa Ibom and Chief Godswill Akpabio built on the foundation while Governor Udom Emmanuel continued with the same pace and even brought more development with Ibom Air and industrialization,” he noted.

While soliciting the support of Uyo Senatorial District statutory delegates, the governorship hopeful pledged his unalloyed loyalty to the party when he emerges as the governor of the State in 2023.

“This race is forward ever and backwards never. 2023 is the turn of Uyo Senatorial District and as an indigene of Uyo senatorial district I will stand election in 2023 as governor”.

The entrepreneur charged the people to embrace peace and join hands with him to move Akwa Ibom forward as his mission is to further peace and prosperity and also ensure Akwa Ibom people have a better life.

“You will have to decide between the dark days of killing, kidnapping and the era of peace and prosperity which is my mission. I am here to say that I will further peace and prosperity,” Pastor Eno said.

In his remarks, the Director-General of Umo Eno’s Campaign Organization, Chief Assam Assam, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said that consultation was necessary because of the critical role delegates play in party politics and assured them that the aspirant would continue to make them relevant in the politics of the state when he emerges as governor of the state.

Assam, who is the former Ambassador of Nigeria to Russia, noted that Governor Udom Emmanuel has brought stability into the party and assured that Pastor Umo Eno would sustain the stability.

He congratulated Senator Effiong Bob on his installation as the political leader of Uyo Senatorial District and wished him a peaceful and successful tenure.

Speaking also, the International Chairman of Maintain Peace Movement (MPM), Barr Emmanuel Enoidem noted that it is the turn of Uyo Senatorial District to produce the next governor and called on the people of the zone to work in unity to ensure that a credible candidate emerges, charging them to support Pastor Umo Eno whom he described as a man of peace.