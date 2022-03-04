By Idowu Bankole

A group, Youths for Democratic Change, has called on the Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal to contest the forthcoming presidential election in 2023.

The group made the call at a press briefing in Lagos state shortly after endorsing the governor as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 general election.

According to the group, governor Tambuwal, amongst other candidates who have shown interest, is the most equipped to deliver democratic dividends, long desired, to Nigerians.

The Publicity secretary, Ikechukwu Okoye who spoke with newsmen revealed that the choice of Gov Tambuwal it was easy given his wealth of experience and political antecedents.

He said, “it was easy for us to endorse the candidacy of Gov Tambuwal. This is a man with a wealth of experience in politics, tested and trusted with the people’s resources and has delivered in countless occasions.”

“If u look at all the people who have indicated an interest in the 2023 presidential election, Gov Tambuwal stands tall amongst them, in terms of integrity, leadership traits, age and experience.” He said.

The group called on all Nigerians who are yet to decide their choice of candidate for the 2023 election, to pitch their tent with the Sokoto governor, saying he is the best choice for Nigerians.

“ We call on well-meaning Nigerians and our leaders who are yet to decide who they will give their votes to as a matter of urgency pitch with Tambuwal bcos he is the gift from God to Nigerians.”

The group berates the ruling All Progress Congress, APC, for zoning the party ticket or the south, saying the party is a hypocrite and insulting capable Nigerians for other parts of the country who are capable of ruling the country and taking it to the promised land.

“The ruling party zoning its ticket to the south is the height of hypocrisy. Are they saying there are no competent Nigerians from other zones of the country capable of delivering the goods to Nigerians? Of course, there are many of them and that is why they have identified with Gov Tambuwal by asking him to run for the Presidency with the utmost assurance of their support at the polls,” he said.

Recall that Gov Tambuwal, early last month visited some North-West states where he made his intentions to run for the highest office of the land known.

Tambuwal was a former speaker of the House of Representatives and currently the governor of Sokoto state. In 2019, he contested the presidential primaries under the PDP but came second behind former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

