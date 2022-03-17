.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

A former member of the House of Representatives, Yemi Arokodare has appealed to Nigerians to give the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal an opportunity to serve the country and ignite a paradigm shift for a better Nigeria.

Arokodare, who was in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007 and Chairman, House Committee on Communications in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said “Tambuwal has the leadership courage, reach and resilience to reshape, redirect, reform and salvage the country.”

He appealed to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to give the Sokoto State governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives a fair chance to be the candidate of the party.

According to him, “Governor Tambuwal led the House of Representatives with a distinction; he demonstrated fairness, equality and inclusive leadership; we should give him an opportunity to repair the broken trust between the North and the South.

“If we can give Tambuwal a great opportunity to serve and lead this great but poorly governed country, our country should be assured that this man will assemble the best of the North and South to reform and transform Nigeria.

“He once led a vibrant crop of lawmakers from every part of the country, and he showed a high degree of responsible and uncommon leadership, which had put him in good stead as someone who can govern Nigeria based justice, fairness and inclusion.

“Nigeria needs a paradigm shift with a new set of tested and trusted leaders who can give the country a new direction for growth and prosperity, and Tambuwal is a man we can trust to do it.

“Tambuwal has led the PDP Governors’ Forum meritoriously; he has related with party leaders and members with profound respect; he is the kind of leader who can unite this country and break barriers.

“His leadership can provide the healing balm to unite Nigerians, ensure social justice for all and bring a new and workable order to governance.

“Tambuwal is a democrat per excellence who has served meritoriously in the three Arms of Government as a member of the body of benchers, a Parliamentarian and currently as a great manager of human and resources. He is well rounded to deliver good governance,” Arokodare said.

Vanguard News Nigeria