Omoyele Sowore

*Says: I’ll create a new Constitution, release Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has formally announced his intention to contest for the position of Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general elections.

Sowore, while making the declaration in Abuja on Tuesday, said that he would run a socialist government focusing on workers’ welfare, free education, job creation, and pension reforms.

He also disclosed that one of his plans would be to create a new Constitution for the country and release detained leaders of the various movements agitating for self-determination, particularly Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (Indigenous People of Biafra) and Sunday Igboho (Yoruba Nation Group) if he clinches the top job.

Sowore said, “Nigerian workers, a living wage is coming your way. What I am saying to you is that an N100,000 monthly minimum wage is too small (for Nigerian workers today). Nigerian students, help is coming your way because we will give you free and qualitative education with bursary, grants, and scholarships. To the unemployed young people of Nigeria, I can only promise you one thing – jobs. I am also going to reform the pension system.

“For those who are pushing the struggle for self-determination, we will accord you the opportunity you are seeking by creating a new Constitution for Nigeria, which must necessarily contain the right to self-determination and the right to a referendum if you are tired of Nigeria.

“As soon as I am sworn-in on June 12, 2023, I will release all political detainees, particularly (Nnamdi) Kanu and Sunday Igboho. People who are asking for self-determination should not go to prison. Those in the Diaspora must also be given the right to vote during the election.”

He argued that what Nigeria needed was a new crop of leaders to turn the fortunes of the country around for the better.

Sowore, who is also the publisher of Sahara Reporters, expressed pessimism that Nigeria may not win the war against terrorism without improving the welfare and working conditions of the troops.