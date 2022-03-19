By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of 2023 general polls, vehicular and human movement was temporarily on hold for several hours on Saturday, when thousands of youths stormed the major streets, in support rally for the presidential aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

The supporters of the Kogi Governor, from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state, converged on the Multi-purpose Indoor Sportshall from where they marched through Kobi street, Emir drive, Central Market to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa tomb.

The thousands of youths who sang and danced as they marched, carried banners, posters and other items with different inscriptions announcing the presidential aspiration of the Kogi State Governor and expressing their readiness to support him.

The youths, who defied the scorching sun to press home their demand, said they were on the streets to stress their numerical strength and show the Kogi Governor that he had nothing to fear as regards the unflinching support of Nigerian youths.

According to them, a Bello presidency is non-negotiable in 2023 because he has been tested and can be trusted in all the areas Nigeria as a country is found wanting today.

National President, Rescue Nigeria Mission, Ahmad Damat, reiterated that it was time to jettison old ways of playing politics and show that with the numerical strength of the youths in Nigeria, they could create a Nigeria of everyone’s dreams.

“We won’t mind the naysayers, we won’t mind those who have embarked on a campaign of calumny. We have worked with many leaders and assessed many across the length and breadth of Nigeria. Governor Yahaya Bello stands out.

“All the lies they have peddled against him in the past have turned to strength for him and for us Nigerian youths. No retreat, no surrender, until we accomplish our aim, which is God’s will by His grace,” he said.

The Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, who led other invited government officials to the rally, assured the youths that his principal would surely heed their call and address them very soon.

“You have been consistent in your call for His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to contest for President come 2023. He has heard you clearly and will not disappoint you. He has demonstrated in Kogi that it is Youths O Clock, and it is paying off with all the giant strides. We will repeat the same feat for Nigeria by the grace of God,” Asuku said.

He, however, warned the youths against engaging in political thuggery that could smear the good image and integrity of his principal,

“Our President come 2023 insha Allah hates violence and thuggery, you should therefore abhor such acts,” he said.

He appealed to all the supporters across political parties who had yet to get their voter cards to do so immediately, saying, “That is the only weapon we need to vote for Yahaya Bello as presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”