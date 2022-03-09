.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a Northern group, Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum, UNNYF has on Tuesday opened up why it is drumming support for the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele to join the race and vie for the seat of President in the forthcoming elections.

The Convener, Salihu Danlami while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Tuesday based their reasons on the numerous and laudable achievements recorded under Emefiele as the CBN Governor.

The group however called on Emefiele to heed their calls and join the race for sustainable development and growth of the nation.

According to him, “As you may be aware, there is a growing call on Dr Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria to join the Presidential race as the 2023 general election draws nearer. We are here to add our voice to those of well-meaning Nigerians to call on Dr Godwin Emefiele to also join the Presidential race, without further delay.

“Kano state has witnessed tremendous Industrial Revolution since the CBN came on board which can only be compared with the era of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna of Sokoto which ushered in the springing up to Textile Industries.

“The CBN’s effort to strengthen the Naira through the prohibition of the importation of Rice has led to the emergence of numerous Rice mills in Kano State that is currently employing thousands of youths directly and millions of others indirectly across the value chains. Worthy of note are: Tiamin, Alhamsad, Bifsam, Fortune, Haleems, Kura Brothers and SS Rice Mills.

“Before the coming of this administration, and introduction of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme in Nigeria, there were less than 10 functional rice-milling plants in the country, with a combined capacity of 350,000 metric tons. These have increased to over 60 integrated mills, with a combined capacity of over three million metric tons, as of today.

“From our findings over 30% of our country’s combined Rice production now takes place in Kano State, the commercial nerve centre of Northern Nigeria. And base on these, we are more than convinced that Kano youths would take ownership of the MEFFY 2023 Project.

“These also justifies the call on a private sector player to take charge of leadership affairs in Nigeria.

“On these grounds, we call on the man who has shown great interest, love and concern for the masses. A technocrat that is already transforming Nigeria at the apex bank. A man who has taken Kano as his second home.

“Therefore, we are calling on all Kano stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional institutions, bussiness tycoons, youth organizations to join forces with us and prevail on Dr Godwin Emefiele, to yield to the audible call of the general public and contest for the number one office of this country,” the Convener, Danlami however stated.