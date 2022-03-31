L-R: Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed; Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal after a closed door meeting on Thursday in Minna

MINNA- Former Military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has on Thursday welcomed the consensus arrangements for presidential aspirant being muted by some members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming general elections saying ‘it is the best thing that will happen to Nigeria.’

General Babangida said while briefing Journalists on Thursday after a closed door meeting with three PDP Presidential aspirants for 2023 elections, former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed that “I am happy with the consensus decision, it would give a better room for peace and unity in the country.”

According to him “I enjoyed meeting with you because I like what I have heard. Your believe in the unity of this country is most paramount in most of our discussions. Your believe in having a better Nigeria featured very prominently.

“You made my day. What you talked about is Nigeria, Nigeria and Nigeria. I want you to keep it up, for the benefit of this country and generations yet unborn. What you are doing is good, this is how the country should develop, consultations, compromises and so on, this will make a better country and this is what you are trying to do.

The former Military President further disclosed that the group will have his support adding that “you will have our support as long as you stay on the course of promoting Nigeria all the time, making it a secured country. Thank you for your thoughts and appreciate it.”

Speaking on behalf of other Aspirants, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki said the visit to the former Military President was to seek his advice and guidance on the way to go and to achieve the planned consensus in the PDP.

Saraki said “we are here as part of our consultations, going round the country talking to our leaders and stakeholders in our party, the PDP. We, the aspirants of the PDP platform deemed it fit to come and brief the former Military President on what we are doing in respect of the consensus.

“We believe that in exercises like this, we need his advice and guidance. We are trying to provide a solution a political process. We are doing this to ensure that the process is not rancorous”.

He added that, we cannot do that just amongst the four of us alone, but we need support of the leaders of the party and their advice.”

The former Governor of Kwara state further disclosed that a candidate who would get the support of all Nigerians will be presented by the party at the end of the consultations.

Vanguard News Nigeria