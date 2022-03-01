By Anayo Okoli

A socio-cultural group, Igbo Conscience Movement, ICM, has expressed opposition to the presidential aspiration of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate Chief Whip, saying that he is not a good presidential material to be presented by Ndigbo to Nigeria.



The group claimed that those who are throwing up Kalu and pushing him to contest are some selfish interest groups from outside Igbo Nation who know that Kalu does not have genuine interest of Ndigbo at heart.



According to them, “Those who are urging the Senate Chief Whip to run for the Presidency are for their selfish interests and not for the good of Ndigbo or Nigeria as a whole”.



Besides, ICM wondered the wisdom in a man who still has a corruption case pending at a Federal High Court to run for the office of the President of Nigeria, saying that such decision portrays Nigeria as a laughing stock before the comity of Nations.

The group, therefore, urged individuals and groups rooting for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to contest the 2023 presidential polls to have a rethink and stop deceiving him.



They warned that pushing Kalu to run may make other sections of the country see Igbo as not serious with the quest for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction even in the presence of abundance of credible and capable Igbo sons and daughters.



The group said they have nothing personal against Kalu but only trying to protect Ndigbo and by extension Nigerian interest.



In a press statement signed by the Coordinator and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ugochukwu Mgbeoji and Comrade Ifeanyi Okeke, respectively, the group wondered “why some individuals and organizations out of selfishness and not wishing Igbo well, would be rooting for Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, a man who still has a corruption case pending in court”, describing it as an insult to Igbo Nation.

