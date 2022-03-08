Says Jonathan is Beacon of Hope for the Consolidation of Democracy

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the 2023 Presidential election, a group under the aegis of the Southern Network for Good Governance has said that among other Presidential aspirants, if elected, only the former President Goodluck Jonathan could engineer genuine unity in the country.

According to the group, former President Jonathan has remained the beacon of hope for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria ahead of next year’s general elections.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the group’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka said that Jonathan has endeared himself to the Northern populace as a peacemaker or having fostered a cordial relationship with the political, traditional and religious leaders as well as the youths across the North and the rest of Nigeria in and out of office.

According to the group, during his tenure, Jonathan displayed what it termed a rare quality of mobilising all sections of the country to pursue a common course for development, adding that during the Jonathan Presidency, he was able to mobilise Nigerians from all walks of life towards the realisation of the transformation agenda.

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka said, “GEJ’s candidature comes in handy in the political expediency of the moment to balance the interests of all sections of the country.

“Jonathan has endeared himself to the northern populace as a peacemaker having fostered a cordial relationship with the political, traditional and religious leaders as well as the youths across the North and the rest of Nigeria in and out of office.

“The introduction of the Almajiri school system in the North was a novel idea by Jonathan to promote religious and conventional education so that the Almajiri children in the north will not be disadvantaged in terms of employment and contribution to the social and economic well-being of the Nation and people.”

The National Coordinator who explained that Jonathan also pacified the South-West by organising the National Reform Conference to address the Yoruba quest for restructuring, said, “The South-West has been in the forefront for the pursuit of structural reforms in Nigeria to reflect current realities.

“GEJ comes in handy having demonstrated the will by convening the 2014 National Reform Conference.

“No doubt, GEJ will consolidate on the successes of the restructuring drive of the Buhari administration, especially in the area of Judiciary and local government autonomy!

“GEJ’s candidature will also assuage the rage of the South-East youths who have been robbed into a misunderstanding of the political equation being their kinsman.

“The South-East can attest to the array of political allies that Goodluck Jonathan has established in the political, economic and international spheres of endeavour”

Contrary to the political perception being promoted to demotivate GEJ’s teeming supporters, the group said that the South-South would naturally follow the trend being the cradle of Jonathan, adding, “It is only natural that the region will be most fulfilled to complete their two-term circle in the Presidency.

“Therefore, it is a given that the South-South will not toy with any political expediency that would lead to the realisation of this desire.”

