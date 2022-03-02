By Dapo Akinrefon

Ondo South Senatorial aspirant, Mr. Boye Oyewumi, on Wednesday, promised to facilitate more investment to the Senatorial District if given the opportunity to represent the people in the Senate 2023.

The aspirant, who is the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA, stated this when he visited stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area.

Oyewumi said that getting the Ondo Deep Sea Port approved as well as lobbying Local and international investors and relevant government agencies to turn Ore to a globally recognised Industrial town are his major priorities for seeking the Senate seat to represent the people of Ondo South in the National Assembly.

While appreciating the warm reception by the stakeholders and members of the Party in the Local Government Area, Oyewumi explained that his decision to seek the Senatorial position was borne out of his desire to serve the people.

Oyewumi said: “My passion to serve, coupled with my credentials and ability to deliver spurred the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN to saddle me with the duty of driving more industrial development to the State which has earned us many success stories as a state.

“What we have achieved in terms of industrial development with ONDIPA can be sustained and consolidated if I am given the opportunity to represent our people at the Senate.”

He added that he is passionate about the industrial growth and development of the region as he believes that the sector holds the key to opening up the Senatorial district for more economic growth which will in turn change positively, the standard of living of the people and that of generations to come.

He said: “Lagos is what it is today because of its port and that is what we are trying to do in Ondo State. It is to our advantage that Port Ondo is located in our Senatorial District.

“Ondo is the 5th richest state in Oil and Gas deposits in Nigeria but we have very little to show for it. Our senatorial district lacks good roads, hospitals and schools; the state government can only try but our elected representatives need to bridge this gap at the federal level and that is what I am going to do.”

Oyewumi also presented his plan to make sure that youths in the Senatorial district are offered the best of academic development through qualitative education as this will make them suitable for great employment opportunities.

The aspirant said: “There are jobs out there for our youths to take, however we have to make sure that our youths are qualified for these jobs.

“I have been in the party for years, I have carried the political handbag, gathered the much needed experience in governance and administration while also staying a loyal and committed party member. I am here to seek your support because I know with your backing, we can achieve so much.”

Reacting, the Chairman of APC in the council area, Mr. Fatai Olawale said:”With the numerous achievements the state has recorded through ONDIPA which our community has benefitted from, it is obvious that Mr Oyewumi has our interest at heart and we must support him. Clearly Mr. Boye Oyewumi is not a tribalistic or sentimental leader.”

Corroborating the party chairman, a former Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Ismail Olurimisi said: “Today, Industrial Development has taken off smoothly in our area with the establishment of platforms such as the Ore Industrial Park and many others through the hard work of Boye Oyewumi for the Akeredolu Administration. Since Boye Oyewumi has not denied us good dividends of democracy through ONDIPA, we must not deny him a spot in the Senate come 2023”.

The stakeholders’ meeting was also attended by former Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs, Mr. Tunji Ifabiyi; Public Relations Officer of APC in the Local Government Area, Mr. Adegoke Sunday; Women Leader, Madam Funmo Tasilani, Mr. Olabode Sunday, Pa Femi Ayantoye and Mr. Tunji Rhema amongst others.