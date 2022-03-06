By Bashir Bello

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a movement under the auspices of Northwest Conscience Forum for a better Nigeria said it has adopted African Democratic Congress, ADC, as a third force.

The movement, in a communique issued by its Coordinator, Salisu Mubarak, in Kano, said the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have run short of ideas. Hence the need for a third force to salvage the country.

Mubarak said the ADC would provide a platform for a merger of several political parties to take over power in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding the country.

ALSO READ: Russia declares ceasefire, opens two humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

According to him, “we believe it is time to save Nigeria from the present political, economic and social doldrums. The two major political parties in the political climate have failed the people.

“It is also apparent that our present leaders are clueless and bereft of ideas. All manners of abnormalities point to the fact that Nigeria is not just falling by the day, but has failed to meet the yearning and aspirations of the people.

“We, however, resolved to adopt ADC to work towards building a mega party that will provide a platform for the merger of several political parties to take power in 2023 and begin the work of rebuilding our beleaguered country.’’

Vanguard News Nigeria