By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A coalition of Christian and Muslim groups in the country under the aegis of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), on Wednesday, said with the increasing level of insecurity, uncertainty and disunity among the people, the country was at a crossroads ahead of the 2023 general election.

The organisation, therefore, said the nation was in dire need of capable hands who can unite the citizens and secure the nation to run for political offices so they could emerge as elected leaders, especially at the federal level.

The Forum said such leaders should also be those who were bold enough to always say the truth and connect with the realities of the people they were governing.

The IDFP raised these issues during its 4th Annual Peace Conference and General Assembly held in Abuja with the theme, ‘Building and Sustaining the Culture of Peaceful Elections in Nigeria: The Role of Faith and Traditional Leaders’.

The event, attended by over 120 religious leaders mainly of Muslim and Christian faiths, was anchored and moderated by the IDFP Co-Publicity Secretaries, Dr Uzoaku Williams and Alhaji Mohammed Sani Isah.

The IDFP, however, called on serving leaders across the country to be patriotic and put the people first in their approach to governance.

In his paper presentation, Prof. Usman Yusuf said: “The country is a lot more divided along ethnic and religious lines. Our restless youths are being fed a cocktail of toxic ethnoreligious poison mostly by failed politicians. We all have duties and responsibilities, considering the state of our nation.

“Nigeria is at a crossroads. We are facing the worse insecurity of our lifetime, which is threatening the very foundations of this nation and our young and fragile democracy.

“Although there’s a role for the military in resolving the conflict, military action is not the solution. Victory in situations like this cannot be won on the battlefield.”

He urged all clerics in the country to constantly charge political leaders, especially those saddled with the responsibility of securing the lives of citizens to bring an end to the country’s insecurity, warning that “without security, 2023 will be a bridge too far.”

In their message, the Co-chairmen, IDFP, Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni and Bishop Sunday Onuoha, said many politicians were disconnected from the current realities in the land as well as the daily sufferings of their people.

They, nonetheless, urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous politicians for violence in the forthcoming elections, adding that the country already has enough security challenges.

“It is unfortunate that many politicians in Abuja can no longer go back to their villages and communities because they are disconnected from the people. Everyone must go back to his community. Governance should be done in the grassroots communities.

“Our elections have been characterised by violence, chaos and all sorts of unwholesome practices. The generality of our youths must be appealed to, not to allow themselves to be used by politicians,” the clerics said.

Above all, the duo urged fellow pulpit managers to use their platforms to also preach and speak peace to the people ahead of next year’s general election.