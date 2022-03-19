Comrade Kaine Edike

An aspirant under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for Federal House of Representatives in Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Comrade Kaine Edike, has called on the Ndokwa Nation to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

Kaine, made the appeal yesterday in Lagos while addressing journalists.

He said it’s important for those above 18 years who have not yet registered to endeavor to take advantage of the exercise.

Kaine noted that those that want their voting points or unit and area changed, should grab the ongoing opportunity.

He also urged them to endeavor to complete the process at designated centers from where they can obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to avoid being disenfranchised.

“I am Optimistic that our party will emerge victorious in the next polls, while we continue to mobilize our supporters at the grassroots to participate in the exercise” he added.