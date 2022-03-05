By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The European Union Election Observers, Friday, advised the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to improve its operations, with better planning, logistics and oversight.

This call was made during a press conference by the EU Election Observation Follow-up Mission with Journalist in Abuja.

Speaking, the European Union Election chief Observer on Mission, Ms Maria Arena, said that it was imperative to improve on INEC’s operations in order to avoid the shortcomings seen in recent elections which could cause voters apathy.

She further urged INEC to take an inventory on the use of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, in previous elections; and then have an independent evaluation of their use so to develop a full plan accordingly.

In her words: “During this mission, we have been assessing the implementation of recommendations we made in the final report of the 2019 EU Election Observation Mission and have also been discussing further reform.

During these days we have been glad to have a wide range of meetings.

“As you may remember, the EU was invited by Nigeria to observe the 2019 general elections. Our task then was to independently observe the elections in view of the international commitments Nigeria has made on electionsand human rights.

“At that time we concluded that “The systemic failings evident in the elections and the low levels of voter participation show the need for fundamental reform. Without this, there is a risk of unaccountable leadership and citizen disengagement.” We made 30 recommendations, seven of which were identified as priority.

“During this current visit, we have noted progress in implementation of the recommendations we made, including in regard to some priority ones. This isparticularly with the passing of the new electoral act and in regard to actions by INEC.

Out of the 30 recommendations we made in 2019, at this time we consider 11 to be partially implemented and two to be implemented.

“This includes three of the mission’s priority seven recommendations. These relate to results collation procedures, results transparency, and improving access to remedy. This progress is encouraging.

While commending President Mohammedu Buhari on assenting the Electoral Bill, she said that it is needful for more reforms and implementation of observer recommendations at different stages of the electoral process progress.

“The passing of the new electoral act is a very positive step forward. The new act comprehensively introduces a range of measures that improve the election process. Itis impressive how the National Assembly, INEC and civil society worked together on this. It is a big achievement that paves the way for improvements in future electoral processes.

“Also impressive are the steps that INEC has taken. Most notably in uploading polling unit results in real time so everyone can see what has been recorded. This is a major advance, making the election process more transparent. INEC has also made more information public on its website and is meeting regularly with stakeholders. These and other actions are encouraging.

“However there are very real challenges aheadfor INEC. It needs to improve its operations,with better planning, logistics and oversight. This is necessary to avoid the shortcomings seen in recent elections which can put people off taking part in elections.

“Another serious challenge is the introduction of new technology for the accreditation of voters in polling units. We urge INEC to do a comprehensive lessons learned exercise on the use of the BVAS, and to have an independent evaluation of their use and to develop a full plan accordingly. This needs to include provision for integrity checks, risk mitigation, contingency planning as well as provision for independent scrutiny and public information.

“We understand that the term of 24 of the INECResident Electoral Commissioners, the RECs, are due to end in the coming months. There needs to be a prompt appointment process in a manner that promotes confidence in INEC independence and secures capacity. INEC has to be able to operate independently.

“Security unfortunately remains a critical issue. The use of violence puts voters, electoral staff, observers and others in an unfair position and risks corrupting election processes and eroding trust. Parties need to show leadership on this matter.

“The role of the security forces remains controversial with deployment often seen as unpredictable. Further actions are needed for more reliable security support to the process.

“We also see that problems with the mediaenvironment continue. Media need to be able to scrutinise the electoral process, candidates need to be able to express their positions, and voters need to be able to get a variety of opinions.

“The new Electoral Act gives more time for pre-election petition cases from the primaries to be heard before the election. We hope this time will be well used to try and reduce some of the problems we have seen in past elections with overlapping jurisdictions and conflicting judgments.”, Arena said.

Arena bemoaned the poor level of women participation in political activities in Nigeria, stating that the rejection of the Bill which was supposed to allow women participate in political processes was not a good development.

“We have seen a lack of tangible action in regard to women’s political participation. On Tuesday we saw the National Assembly reject bills for increasing opportunities for women in politics.

“Thus no legislative measures have been taken for reserved seats or for parties to have internal regulations promoting women in their structures or as candidates. Without serious actions, the potential of Nigeria’s women is missed. This is not good for women or for parliaments.

“I hope that INEC, and its new department on inclusion, will bring in new measures, including for persons with disabilities and internally displaced populations.

“The election is starting. It is clear there are great challenges ahead, both with the organisation of the elections as such as well as the environment within which they will take place. There is need for more reform and implementation of observer recommendations as different stages of the electoral process progress.”

She further called on the political actors to play their parts in ensuring meaningful improvements in the 2023 general elections.

She stated: “Many different actors need to play their part and work together to make improvements in the 2023 elections. This is the democratic challenge for all involved in the elections, including party leaders, candidates, INEC, security forces and judges to name but some.We hope that everybody will make the right choices for Nigeria.”