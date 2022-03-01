By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

SENATOR Christopher Ekpenyong representing Ikot Ekpene senatorial district in Akwa Ibom State has vowed to mobilize his constituents to support Pastor Umo Eno to emerge as the next governor of the state in 2023.

Ekpenyong spoke on Monday evening when the governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and his campaign team consulted him in his country home, Obot Akara local government area.

He noted that his support for Pastor Eno was in fulfillment of his promise to governor Udom Emmanuel that he would support any aspirant that he (governor) anointed to succeed him.

He said he is impressed that the Governor went for a very credible candidate to succeed him, and described Pastor Eno, as a man of proven integrity and competence.

Ekponyong said: “I had told the governor earlier that I will support whoever he will choose as his preferred successor. And I thank the Governor for presenting someone I have known for many years. I am well pleased with you Umo Eno.

“My God will honour you. As the crown Prince of Obot Akara, I stand here to declare that you will succeed. You will become the next governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“And I call on all my brothers and sisters, the youths elders, women and indeed the entire people of Akwa Ibom NorthWest that Umo Eno is our candidate”

The former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, however advised Pastor Eno to ensure that he brought development projects to Obot Akara LGA when elected into office, and reiterated his appreciation to Governor Udom for the construction of the Nto Edino -Ekwerazu Road and bridges, the Ikpe Mbak Eyop roads among others

Addressing the people, Pastor Umo Eno told Senator Ekponyong that he and his team came to officially notify him of his governorship aspiration and to seek his blessings ahead of the PDP primaries and the general elections in 2023.

Eno who described Ekpenyong as a Statesman and a Leader, assured him that when he assumes office as a governor he would run a government of inclusion.

“I promise you sir that we will not leave Obot Akara behind. Obot Akara will be an industrial belt. His Excellency you know those of us from the private sector know how to build the economy, we know how to use small money to build big things.

“We will create massive jobs for the youths, we promote agribusiness and ensure that the youths are meaningfully engaged. We cannot do politics with those things”, Eno said.

Speaking earlier, the Director- General of his Campaign Organizations, Amb. Assam Assam (SAN) commended Senator Ekponyong for endorsing Umo Eno as his candidate, describing him (Ekpenyong) as a true, consistent and committed PDP man , always known for standing by his words.

Other stakeholders of Obot Akara LGA, including the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Sir Monday Uko during the consultation visit, re-assured Pastor Umo Eno of bloc vote from the area during the primary.

Also in attendance during the event were the Paramount Ruler of Obot Akara, HRM, Akuku Uwa Umo Adiaka, and the Local Government Council Chairman, Lady Agnes Udoenwenwen among others.