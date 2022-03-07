By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

YOUTHS of Akwa Ibom State have flagged of a state-wide mobilisation for Mr Onofiok Luke who has declared interest to aspire for the office of the governor of the state on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

The youths who spoke during the flag off ceremony weekend in Uyo said they do not have any problem with Governor Udom Emmanuel picking his preferred gubernatorial candidate provided the governor would not interfere with their own choice of a candidate for the 2023 election.

Speaking, the Coordinator of “The Onofiok Luke People’s Movement, Comrade Ekemini Smart, said the youths have resolved to propagate Luke’s governorship aspiration without hindrance.

His words, “We believe in the mantra of the Amazing Grace and what the Onofiok Luke’s governorship represents. Onofiok Luke is the best candidate for Akwa Ibom State. He has proven over time that he is the best.

“Luke has full grasp of the grassroots; he knows how to relate with the masses and he has genuine love for people. The governor’s decision was his personal decision; it did not represent our collective decision and the interest of Akwa Ibom masses; so we will go ahead to pursue our collective interest.

” We have come out to propagate that interest. The youths of Akwa Ibom believe so much in him (Luke) because he has the leadership capacity; he has proven that to us in several leadership responsibilities”

In a goodwill message, the Coordinator of Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation in North America, Mr. Otobong Umana, charged youths of the state to join the train of supporters for Onofiok Luke, saying “it is time for the youths to rise up and take their destiny”.

Also in his goodwill message, Mr. Daniel Udo, said, “Akwa Ibom people can vouch for Onofiok Luke and his leadership qualities. This is the reason that we all coming out to launch a movement for him”

Inaugurating the chapter coordinators of, “The Onofiok Luke People’s Movement, Director General of Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation, Mr. Imo Udo, thanked the youths for mobilising themselves across the 31 local government areas of state to drum up support for Luke.

Udo however advised members of the group to go about their mobilisation peacefully.

“You came out here not by anybody’s prompting. You called us to come and witness what you people are doing. This shows that you believe in this course and have absolute trust in your friend, Barr, Onofiok Luke. I am proud of your conviction.

“Onofiok Luke will protect the interest of every Akwa Ibom person including those residing in our state. He is the choice that every Akwa person craves to make. I’m urging you to go out there and appeal to our fathers, the leadership of the PDP, and delegates to please support Onofiok Luke.”, Udo said