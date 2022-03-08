By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A support group, Friends of Umo Eno League, FUEL, has thanked governor Udom Emmanuel for discovering and endorsing Pastor Umo Eno as the preferred candidate to succeed him in 2023.

Chairman of FUEL, Mr. Anietie Usen while addressing the newly inaugurated pioneer leadership of the group yesterday in Uyo, said he strongly believe in Pastor Umo Eno to sustain and strengthen the peace being enjoyed in the state.

Usen, a former Director of Commercial & Industrial Development, of Niger Delta Development Commissíon (NDDC), assured that FUEL would remain loyal, and totally committed to the success of Umo Eno 2023 project.

He noted that the difference between Eno and other gubernatorial aspirants is that he (Umo Eno) is simply that he is a professional and entrepreneur in politics whose company ‘Royalty Group’ has over 2000 Akwa Ibom people in its employ.

His words, “Umo Eno’s political campaign, whether you like it or not, whether you believe it or not is a movement backed by the Host of Heaven. It must be sufficiently unusual that a man that just spent barely a year in the cabinet is the one chosen by the governor to be his successor.

“This is a clear indicator, that this is a divine project. I believe very strongly that God has prepared this man for a time like this. He is a man of peace, a Godfearing man. With him Akwa Ibom will remain peaceful and serene.

And I say it with all sense of responsibility that he is a good man

“He is a good brand and God’s plan for Akwa Ibom. His credentials as one of the most successful indigenous entrepreneurs, with a staff strength of over 2000 and a monthly salary bill of over N26m speak volumes about his unique capacity and pedigree to advance the entrepreneurial spirit of Akwa people.

“The only other organization that has more employers than Umo Eno is the government of Akwa Ibom state. Accordingly, I on behalf of FUEL use this opportunity to thank His Excellency, governor Udom Emmanuel for finding our principal worthy to succeed him.

“And it is againt this background that I and my colleagues standing before you accept the responsibility whole-heartedly, that we will deploy and employ the grace of God upon our lives, and exposure that God has given to us, and the wisdom that is from above to lead this organization to great success”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Chairman of the National Steering Committee, Barr. Emmanuel Udosen described FUEL as a unique and novel political support group, and called on the newly inaugurated State and Local Government chapter Executives to walk and work with Umo Eno.

” Permit me to add that the task ahead is daunting.Opposition to this God’s project is real and unrelenting both within and outside our great party, the PDP. But we are emboldened in the assurance that God will win. Ours is a Divine assignment and we will carry it out with a divine zeal”, Udosen said.