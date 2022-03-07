By Steve Oko

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State, and the Sole Administrator, Rivers Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Chief Felix Obuah, has come under pressure to join the governorship race in 2023.

Youths from all Council Areas in Rivers who are rooting for the RIWAMA boss popularly known as ‘Empowerment Master’, have vowed to drag him to court should he fail to heed the clamour to join the governorship race.

They gave him up till the end of April to accept the call or be sued by the youths who also promised to buy the nomination form for him.

Reading from a prepared text after an awareness rally by the youths, the Coordinator of the group, Comrade Njoku Damian Ebere, said Ohuah ” has the proven integrity and capacity to succeed Wike”.

According to the speech made available to Vanguard, the former PDP boss, has variously demonstrated that he has the interest of Rivers youths at heart.

The youths appealed to Gov. Nyesom Wike to endorse the clamour for Obuah who they said had demonstrated capacity to sustain and improve on the governor’s developmental strides.

“Gov. Nyesom Wike has raised the standard of living of Rivers people and residents through his numerous manpower and infrastructural development.

“His government, no doubt, has performed excellently well. So, we need a man with proven capacity and integrity to succeed him come 2023.

“It is on this premise that we earnestly call on the youth-friendly leader, Hon. Felix Amaechi Obuah, a philanthropist with a difference, a developer of men and women, an employer of labour and one of the talent uplifters, the CEO of more than 48 companies with youths gainfully employed and established across the state, to go for us.

“We will file a suit against you if you break the heart of millions of Rivers people by failing to declare or declaring late”.

