By David Odama, LAFIA

The Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNNYF) has urged Nigerians at the weekend to mount pressure on the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele to heed the call of Nigerians and accept to contest the 2023 presidential election.

This is as the forum believed that if given the opportunity, Emefiele administration would Mark the beginning of a reign for risk bearer, result oriented, Private sector player as well as provide several and un-ending policies that would enhance the lives of the common man

Addressing Stakeholders, Youths, religious Organizations, the political class and other Nigerians during a consultative meeting in Lafia, the Nasarawa State Capital, Spokesperson of the forum, Dr Aliyu Muhammad Sani

According to Dr Sani, the decision to embark on the consultation with the Nigerian people was in the spirit of producing a credible, competent and economically endowed leader, whom the forum believe will consolidate on rapid economic growth that he has already started in the current position he occupies.

As I stand to be corrected and make bold to say that, Dr Godwin Emefiele’s achievements have been reflected in all states of the country and are there for history and posterity to judge, I called on Nigerians to rally support and prayers for the CBN Governor to accept their call and come out for the presidential race in 2023.

“All that this man has done to keep Nigeria and its economy never came easy it was not done at his comfort zone, rather, it took alot of courage, foresight, perseverance, determination and hard work to overtook the numerous challenges scavenging on the fragile economy of our dear nation”

Dr Sani stated.

In his remark, the Nasarawa state Coordinator of the Forum, Barr. Faruk Mohammed Ofoku

said the Nasarawa state consultation became necessary considering the youthful inclusion of Nasarawa youth in the decision-making process of the state.

He said the benefit derived from Emefiele’s economic policies by the Nasarawa people does not require anything less than calling on Nigerians to put pressure on the CBN Governor to accept the offer given to him to contest the presidential election in 2023.

“The people of Nasarawa State benefited so much from the good stewardship, Dr. Emefiele’s policies of diversification invested so much in solid mineral resources and agriculture. This gesture created jobs, wealth and prosperity in Nasarawa State. CBN under Dr Emefiele succeeded in providing sustainable economic fortune” Barrister Ofoku declared.

“Its my pleasure to welcome all the youth leaders, women leaders, religious leaders, traditional leaders and other distinguish stakeholders to this great consultation meeting of our great forum, the Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum for Emefiele 2023”.

The UNNYF forum drew participants from across the 13 Local governments of the state and beyond.