By Ephraim Oseji

State leader of the Brain Box Movement, Mr Ese Emoghware has called on Deltans to shun mediocrity as they prepare to elect who would be their next governor come 2023.

Mr Emogh who spoke at the inaugural lecture organized of the Warri chapter of the group said, “Deltans deserve the best therefore as a people we must shun every form of mediocrity and every action that would take us back to the trenches. We must put the interest of the state first even as we proceed to the general elections in 2023. Our focus as a people must be on the big picture, nothing on earth should distract us from that goal

“For us as the Brain Box Movement we are championing the campaign for a transformative and innovative leader to take a quantum leap forward to a world of infinite possibilities for the greatest good of all and for that to happen Deltans from all walks of life must rally together to support the aspiration of Ologorun David Edevbie for governor come 2023

“We must seize this very moment to put our state on the world map of innovative leadership especially at a time when the world is moving like the speed of light in order for us not to be left behind in the scheme of things in a world of new order driven by information and technology”.

According to him, “For us, David Edevbie is an embodiment of capacity, experience, creativity, innovation and dexterity, with the right blend of political sagacity, professional excellence and forward thinking innovative ideas for development prospect for our state”

“His academic qualification is second to none, he has the reach and connection to attract the very best of Deltans to make meaningful contribution to the social economic transformation of our dear state, and with him we are sure of someone that can attract both private and multi-national investors to our state making Delta state the number one industrial hub of Africa.

“It will be a thing of sadness if we fail as a people to seize the moment, we must refuse to settle for less and go for the very best because there is no time for guess work if we must get it right once and for all come 2023” he concluded.