By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, has said the All Progressives Congress APC, in the state, is still in disarray because of the jettisoning of the peace efforts to reconcile warring factions.

Goje, a serving Senator contended that the APC in the state would not make the required political impact if the different factions were not brought under one fold for the next general election.

The former governor in a statement by Ahmed Isa from his Media office said the jettisoning of the reconciliation efforts were capable of stifling the party’s success in next year’s elections.

According to the statement, “As loyal and peace-loving party stalwarts of the party that contributed immensely to laying the foundation, building it, and leading it to victory in 2019, we want to state that jettisoning of the idea initiated to cement the cracks in the party will lead APC to nowhere but defeat in 2023.

“If this happens, no one should blame our leader and father, Senator Goje, who despite the ill-treatment meted out on him by those he brought to power, embraced the peace moves in line with Islamic Injunctions.

“Let no one be deceived, as it is, our beloved party is in disarray in Gombe State and this must be addressed for us to be able to maintain our leading role in the state. The party is grumbling and this explains the gale of defection and resignation being witnessed daily.”

It will be recalled that the National Reconciliation Committee of the party, chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had on the order of the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni, hosted Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the leader of the party in the state, Senator Danjuma Goje to a meeting on January 5, 2022.

At the meeting held at the residence of Senator Adamu in Abuja, it was unanimously agreed that the warring camps should bury their differences and the congresses conducted at wards, local government and state levels are looked into with a view of addressing the lop-sidedness in the exercise.

In attendance at the meeting included; the chairman of the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Kashim Shettima, former governors and senators.

